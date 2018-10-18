Feeding South Dakota Police Department PB&J Challenge

For most children, their first peanut butter and jelly sandwich is more than a sweet, sticky, gooey treat, it is almost a childhood rite of passage. But for some children, a PB&J sandwich could be the only protein-packed meal they'll have in a day. One out of every 6 children in South Dakota is at risk of going hungry.

Right now you can literally spread some love and peanut butter, thanks to a new challenge from Feeding South Dakota . It all started out in Box Elder during the homecoming parade, when a student threw a PB&J sandwich at a police cruiser. The police department wanted to show that there are better ways of donating food.

They challenged their community to collect peanut butter and jelly and donate it to local feeding programs. That challenge was also then issued to the Sioux Falls and Rapid City police departments, who in turn are asked to challenge other PDs so it can spread across the country.

Estimates indicate that 1 in every 9 South Dakotan’s are food insecure, meaning they lack adequate and consistent access to nutritious foods. Feeding South Dakota ’s Food Pantries in Sioux Falls and Rapid City provide emergency food services to an average 400-475 families each week at each location. In fact, nearly half of those served are infants and children.

Right now through Monday, October 29, you can drop off plastic jars of peanut butter and jelly at the Sioux Falls Police Department which will then be distributed by Feeding South Dakota here in Sioux Falls.

For more information see Feeding South Dakota online and on Facebook , or call Jennifer Stensass at 605-335-0364 or Sioux Falls Police Department Community Resource Officer Brady Lieuwen at 605-978-6786.