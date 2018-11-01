Feeding Families for Thanksgiving

Across our great state many families will be enjoying a Thanksgiving Day feast later this month. However for some finding the resources to put food on the table continues to be a struggle. As you give thanks for all you have remember this, there's always room for one more. So with that in mind you can help Feeding South Dakota in their 8th annual Thanksgiving Meal Drive.

Your monetary and food donation will help Feeding South Dakota serve over 3,000 families. And here's a great incentive. Greg and Pam Sands are offering a dollar for dollar match up to $14,000 for every online donation made through November 9.

When you break it down a monetary donation of $20 will provide a family of four with everything they need for a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

The holiday season is particularly stressful for food-insecure-families when children are out of school, without access to school lunches and other school feeding programs. This Thanksgiving make a difference by giving our friends and neighbors a hand up.