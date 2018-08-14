Feds: South Dakota Reservation Hospital Could Lose Funding

ROSEBUD, S.D. (AP) — The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is threatening to pull key funding from a South Dakota hospital on a Native American reservation after an inspection flagged dangerous deficiencies in care.

The Argus Leader reports that the federal health agency placed the Rosebud Indian Health Service hospital on "immediate jeopardy" status last week. Federal officials gave the hospital until the end of the month to fix problems.

The notice comes more than two years after the hospital was cited for similar shortcomings that forced the temporary closures of the emergency room and other departments. The hospital has since closed down its surgical and obstetrics and gynecology units.

Details about the inspection and deficiencies haven't yet been released.

An Indian Health Service spokesman says the hospital has submitted an improvement plan.

