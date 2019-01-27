February 7th Put a Red X on Your Calendar and One on Your Hand

There is no shortage of things that seem to outrage our society these days.

I am not sure how you get your cause on that list of things to argue over, and have people endlessly post their point of views on social media.

I often wonder where the conversations and actions are for the homeless, orphans, and those who are exploited and trafficked.

Thankfully there are people, and organizations like Call to Freedom who tirelessly bring awareness and action to the overlooked.

We can all do out part to help end it with the upcoming End It: Shine a Light on Slavery Campaign.

From the Call to Freedom Facebook post:

Join us Thursday, February 7th by marking your hand with a red X. Take a picture of yourself displaying your red X and post to Facebook. Make sure to tag Call to Freedom and # inittoendit . Get your work and family involved and let’s join together and say NO MORE trafficking in our state!

Call to Freedom's monthly luncheon is also coming up February 14th from 12:00 pm till 1:15 pm at Sioux Falls Ministry Center.

Have lunch on us and learn about human trafficking in our community. Everyone has a role to play to help fight this devastating crime. Together we can end it. -Call to Freedom

For more on Call to Freedom and other upcoming events check out their Facebook page.