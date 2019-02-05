February 2019 Sioux Falls Alcohol Check Results in One Citation

Sioux Falls businesses that sell alcohol will get spot-checked periodically to ensure that the underage do not buy alcohol. The latest survey was a 95 percent success rate.

Central Sioux Falls was the target area during a probe conducted by Sioux Falls Police on February 4 with 23 off-sale establishments on the list. Off-sale means that alcohol cannot be consumed on the premises where it is sold in case you were wondering.

According to Sergeant Scott Van Roekel, a person between the ages of 18 and 20 years old attempted to buy alcohol at Nikki's La Mexicana which is located at 905 East 8th Street. The clerk sold to that person and was issued a summons to appear in court for the offense.

In the last survey back in December, there were two business that didn't follow the rules. In the interest of public safety, Sioux Falls Police will continue to periodically use this method to ensure compliance.