Fear the Deer? Maybe Not, But Keep an Eye Out for Them
South Dakota makes Top Ten lists all the time. Things like Best Place To Live, Best Place To Start A Business, Best Towns In America.
Well, now we've made another.
Top Ten State to Hit A Deer.
Ouch!
State Farm has released its annual list of the states with a likelihood of a deer/vehicle crash. And yep, there we are at number six. And you might not want to make a detour north either. Our friends in North Dakota are a little safer, but still at number ten.
But if you really want to smack a deer with that front bumper (and why would you?), just head to West Virginia. They topped the list for the eleventh year in a row.
Folks that know say October through early December is the peak period for your vehicle to, uh, find a deer.
So keep those eyes open. Better to let Bambi lope across the road rather than peel him off your dented car!
The Associated Press Contributed To This Article
