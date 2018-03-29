Fear of Driving-Distraction Tops the List of Reasons

Ever heard of anyone who owns a car but is afraid to drive?

Some of the fears people have are making the AAA Foundation take notice.

According to AAA there is a significant increase in distracted driving with drivers in a recent survey also siting aggressive driving, drivers using drugs and drunk drivers. But distraction is at the top of the list.

Here's one for you from where I sit: Waiting at a stoplight to turn green only to take my foot off the brake and see another vehicle blast through the intersection thinking they can make it. First of all you ding-bat you already know that a red light is coming.

Getting back to the survey AAA says drivers believe the problem of distracted driving has increased over the past three years, with nearly 50 percent reporting that they regularly see drivers emailing or texting while driving.

We have a friend who sets her phone when she drives to respond to texts with "I'm not able to talk or text right now because I'm driving."

AAA urges drivers to act responsibly when behind the wheel. In order to avoid distractions, drivers should:

Put aside electronic distractions and never use text messaging, email, video games or internet functions, including those built into the vehicle, while driving

Pre-program your GPS and adjust seats, mirrors, climate controls and sound systems before driving

Properly secure children and pets and store loose possessions and other items that could roll around in the car

Snack smart by avoiding messy foods that can be difficult to manage

