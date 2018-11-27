The opening opponent for South Dakota State in the 2018 FCS Playoffs will be a team they've had some recent success against.

The Jackrabbits (8-2) will come off of the bye week they earned as the number-five seed in the 24-team field and host Duquesne, Saturday (December 1) in Brookings.

The last time the Dukes (9-3) came to South Dakota was to open the 2017 regular season in August of last year. SDSU won that game 51-13 .

Duquesne advanced to round two of the playoffs with their first-ever postseason win - a 31- victory at Towson. The Dukes were the only road team to win an opening round game.

Kickoff is 2:00 PM, Saturday in Brookings.

Off the field, South Dakota State placed five players on the All-Missouri Valley Conference First Team .

Quarterback Taryn Christion, wide receiver Cade Johnson, and lineman Tiano Pupungatoa are on the offensive first team. Linebacker Christian Rozeboom and cornerback Jordan Brown are on the defensive unit.

South Dakota has one first-team player - defensive lineman Darin Greenfield.

South Dakota State running back Pierre Strong Jr. is the Missouri Valley's Freshman of the Year.