FBI Warning Travelers Not to Let Your Guard down While Flying

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is warning of a serious federal crime that's increasing at an alarming rate, even though many incidents are likely not being reported - sexual assault while aboard airline flights.

Since 2014 the number of midair sexual assaults investigated by the FBI have increased by 66%. Last year alone the bureau opened 63 investigations into sexual assault on aircraft, up from 57 in 2016, 40 in 2015 and 38 in 2014.

It often happens in the form of unwanted sexual touching especially on overnight flights longer than three hours. Many of the victims are seated in middle or window seats, are covered by a blanket or a jacket and often times they're asleep.

Should it ever happen to you while flying somewhere, experts say report the incident to the flight crew immediately so law enforcement can meet the flight on the ground when it lands at the airport.

See Also:

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox! Name * First Last

Email *