Fatal Farm Accident Near Crooks South Dakota

A farmer in the Crooks area has died in what appears to be an accident involving a tractor. On Friday (November 3) the Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office responded to a call at 10:40 AM.

In a statement from the Sheriff's Department, Sergeant Jerry Winter said the call was for a cardiac arrest at 25947 468th Ave.

"It appears that the victim, 68-year-old John H. Andresen, may have started the tractor while standing next to it."

According to authorities the tractor, which was in gear when the engine was started, rolled over top of Andresen. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

In addition to the Sheriff's department, the Crooks Fire Department and Humboldt Ambulance assisted in the call.

