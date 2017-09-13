One Man Dies in Tuesday Evening Crash near Arlington

Two vehicles were involved in a fatal crash Tuesday night south of Arlington. One person is dead and two others were injured.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says a 2005 Pontiac G6 was going north on U.S. Highway 81 when it failed to stop at the stop sign at the junction with U.S. Highway 14 just after 9:00 PM. A 2010 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup was going east on Highway 14 and collided with the Pontiac.



The 39-year old driver of the car as the lone occupant was pronounced dead at the scene. Meanwhile the two men in the pickup, the 66-year old driver and 53-year old passenger only suffered minor injuries.

According to the report, the one who died was not wearing a seatbelt. The two survivors in the pickup were properly fastened.

The crash is still under investigation and the names have not been released pending notification of relatives.

See Also: