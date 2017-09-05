Fatal Car Crash Near Canton

Tuesday morning on a road six miles north of Canton, a man’s life ended in a car crash. It was a one vehicle accident and he was the lone occupant.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety shared the information via press release. The car was headed east at 6:48 AM near the intersection of 276th Street and 484th Avenue.

When the 2000 Chevrolet Impala LS drifted toward the shoulder, the driver swerved. The overcorrection sent the car into the north ditch rolling multiple times.

The 45-year old driver was not wearing a seatbelt. During the incident, the man was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Until relatives are notified, the identity of the man will be withheld.

