Is a signature after a credit card transaction a definitive way of proving one's identity? Not really, say major credit card companies. So, signing your credit cards receipts is soon to be a thing of the past.

According to Yahoo Finance , Visa, Mastercard, American Express and Discover will stop requiring that merchants have customers sign their receipts and that could come as soon as late April.

It's a good idea and could speed up the check-out lines.

Besides, I don't know about you, but the signature I leave on the electronic swiper box never looks like a legible name anyway. It's usually a big "D" then scribbles off into oblivion.

Check it out:

Actually, I was quite ambitious here as you can clearly make out a "D" before my wiggly line. Some people just do the line thing.

You may still find yourself signing receipts at some stores since the change is really up to the retailer, but major retailers Target and Walmart have said they're dropping the requirement.

The credit card companies say signatures are rarely used as evidence in fraud claims

See Also: