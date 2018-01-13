Fast Overtime Start Sends Skyforce to Showcase Victory

It took overtime, but the Sioux Falls Skyforce earned a split of the two games at the NBA G League Showcase by downing Raptors 905 on Saturday 108-107 in Mississauga, Ontario.

Coming into the contest Raptors 905 (15-11) had won ten straight ballgames which erased a rough start by the defending league champions. The midseason event was being held on the home floor of Raptors 905 lent an air of familiarity for the hosts especially early jumping out to a 12-point first quarter advantage.

Sioux Falls (13-14) gradually pecked away at the deficit and finally took their first lead early in the third quarter. Raptors 905 regained the advantage midway through the period and continued to hold the advantage through much of the fourth.

With 2:02 left, an offensive rebound by Derrick Jones, Jr. and subsequent dish to Matt Williams, Jr. for a lay-in cut the lead to 102-96. Derrick Walton, Jr. added five more counterbalanced by a 905 charity toss plus a drive by Alonzo Gee tied the game at 103, forcing the extra session.

Though only leading for a total of 3:44 seconds in regulation, Sioux Falls pounced early in overtime with a bomb from Ike Nwamu and led the rest of the way. Over 50 minutes of basketball Sioux Falls only led five and a half of them. Additionally, the shooting woes that befell the ‘Force against Windy City were long gone with a 49 percent (38-77) performance from the floor.

Paving the way for the Skyforce crew was Jones, Jr. with 30 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists. Walton, Jr. had a line of 25 points, 10 assists and 7 boards with both Gee and Williams, Jr adding 16 points apiece.

In the same way, Raptors 905 had for scorers in double figures. Bruno Caboclo and Kennedy Meeks each had 18 points and one double-double from Kaza Keane (12 points, 10 assists).

Both teams will be back at it on Wednesday. Sioux Falls shall return home for a date with the Salt Lake City Stars with Raptors 905 heading to Canton.

