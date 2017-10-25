Farmers Making Progress on Late Season Harvest

I was out traveling in Southeast South Dakota on Saturday. I saw very few fields without a combine in it.

Earlier in the harvest season, continuing rain kept fields too wet to work in.

A week of warm, dry weather has helped South Dakota farmers harvest their late-season crops, especially soybeans.

The federal Agriculture Department says in its weekly crop report that the soybean harvest now is 81 percent complete.

The corn harvest is at 19 percent done, the sorghum harvest at 21 percent and sunflowers at 32 percent.

Winter wheat planting is 96 percent done, and 80 percent of the crop has emerged.

Source: USDA

