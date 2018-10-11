Farmers Look to Get Crops Harvested

As we turn to the weekly crop report, we must agree that it's been an unusual and very challenging year for farmers. It all started with massive snow storms in April that completely delayed the planting of crops.

After the crops were finally in the ground, 2018 was one of the wettest years on record. That equated to bin buster crops. Now we can't get the harvest done due to continued October rain.

South Dakota farmers continue making progress on the late season harvest, despite a week with just two days considered suitable for fieldwork in the first week of October. Then week two had rain every day bringing things to a halt.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture in its weekly crop report says 4 percent of the sunflower crop, 16 percent of the sorghum, 16 percent of the corn and 28 percent of the soybeans are harvested.

Subsoil moisture is rated 62 percent adequate to surplus, and topsoil moisture is 81 percent in those categories.

Pasture and range conditions are rated 45 percent in good to excellent condition, up slightly over the week.