Farmers, Enter Corn Yield Contest

With planting beginning in much of the country, the National Corn Growers Association (NCGA) invites farmers to register early for NCGA’s National Corn Yield Contest and save big on entry fees. Until June 29, fees will be reduced to $75.

“We are excited to announce that yield contest entry is now open. While the early entry deadline may seem a ways out, we all know how quickly the time passes once planting season starts,” said Stewardship Action Team Chair Roger Zylstra. “Every year, we gain valuable data from the contest that helps develop the production practices of tomorrow. I urge those who haven’t entered before to become NCGA members and try their hand at high-yield techniques as contest entrants in 2018.”