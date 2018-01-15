Farm Budgets Will Remain Tight In The Near Future
Corn and soybeans reached record price just a few years ago. But times have changed.
With dropping prices, farmers are starting to struggle budget wise, and it may stay that way in the near future.
The Aberdeen American News is reporting that a field specialist at South Dakota State University says farmers should expect a 'tight budget' for the next two years.
In the article Jack Davis states:
"Producers need to really try to manage those top costs very closely and try to reduce them 5 to 10 percent without cutting the yield"
See Also: