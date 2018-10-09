Fareway to Buy Sunshine Foods in Tea

Residents in Tea will see a change in their grocery store. According to Sioux Falls Business , Fareway Stores is buying Sunshine Foods in Tea.

Owners Kyle and Deb Svanda helped open Sunshine Foods in 2006 and have been with the store since after buying out their partners. Fareway has been expanding in the region for the past few years opening their second Sioux Falls location at 41st Street and Sycamore Avenue and a new store in Harrisburg.

Tea residents will be impressed with the hand-cut meat department. And their daily fresh bakery selections.

Fareway also has stores in Iowa, South Dakota, Minnesota, Nebraska, and Illinois.

Sioux Falls Business reports that pending all necessary governmental approvals Fareway hopes to begin its renovation within the next several months while the Sunshine store remains open. The remodel is expected to be complete by early 2019.

[gravityform id=8 name=SignUp for the Our Newsletter