Fareway Chicken Salad Sold in Iowa Tied to Salmonella

If you live in Iowa and have some packaged chicken salad purchased from Fareway recently just hanging out in your frig, you should throw it away pronto!

KSFY TV is reporting that Iowa health officials issued a statement on Tuesday, (February 13) warning the public to throw out any Fareway packaged chicken salad, because it could be contaminated with salmonella.

According to the KSFY TV report, both the Iowa Department of Public Health and the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals say the chicken salad sold at Fareway stores in Iowa was produced and packaged by a third party for the store, and the product has been connected to multiple cases of salmonella across the state.

Preliminary test results conducted at a state lab in Iowa also confirmed proof of salmonella contamination.

Severe illness can result from Salmonella poisoning, with the most common symptoms being diarrhea, fever, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, bloody stools, and dehydration.

Salmonella poisoning generally last between four to seven days. Most salmonella victims do get better without treatment, however, in some cases, severe dehydration can occur, which may result in a hospital visit.

After reading that it sounds like the old baloney and cheese sandwich might be the safer route to go for lunch today.

Source: KSFY TV

