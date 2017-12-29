Famous Folks Who Would Have Been 100 in 2018 (And 1 That Will Be)

When it comes to turning the calendar to a new year a lot of us think 'Goodness, where does the time go'!

Why, it was just yesterday that Ronald Reagan was President and the Twins won their first World Series. I mean...that was just a few years back right? (OK, the Twins won the Series for the first time in '87...Heck, I'm such an old dog I remember when they went to the Series for the first time...look it up)

So here we are, on the cusp on 2018. And a lot of famous folks would have turned a hundred in 2018. Just take a look up at that photo. No, not Jackie, the guy there on the left. Norton (he works in the sewers)...or Art Carney if you will...would have turned a hundred in 2018. Wow, doesn't seem like the Honeymooners were on all that long ago (and still on in the world of re-runs).

Others you'd recognize who would have celebrated their 100th in the new year?

People like Ted Williams, the last Major Leaguer to hit .400 (plus!) in a season.

Sam Walton of Walmart fame.

Mary Kay Ash (think pink).

Movie legends Rita Hayworth and William Holden.

Mike Wallace from '60 Minutes' (You did NOT want him knocking on your door).

There's others you'd recognize too, and you can check them out here .

Oh, and there's at least one who will celebrate birthday number 100 in 2018, the guy pictured below.

Getty Images

That's right, America's Pastor will turn 100 years old in 2018.

God Bless You Billy Graham.

Famous Birthdays.com contributed to this article

