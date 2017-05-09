Family Place Library to be Dedicated Downtown Sioux Falls

Do you have a childhood memory of going to the library for the very first time? Me too.

Mine was to the Carnegie library in Redfield, South Dakota. Thankfully it's still there and on the historical registry.

I think it's so important for young parents to understand the importance of introducing their kids to books. Reading to them at night. Showing them how to navigate the isles at the library. And to always have a book available to read.

Fast forward a generation or two, now all those books are digitized. But before they get to that stage of their life let them start with the real pages.

Siouxland Libraries Downtown Library will officially join the 400-site, 27-state Family Place Libraries™ network at a dedication ceremony on Wednesday (May 10) at 3:30 PM. The event will be held in the children’s area of the Downtown Library, 200 North Dakota Avenue.

For more information, please call Siouxland Libraries at 605-367-8700 or visit www.siouxlandlib.org .

See Also: