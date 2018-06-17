Family Park to Offer Free Fishing Saturday Mornings through July

Looking for something fun for the entire family to do this summer that costs little or no money? Allow me to introduce you to the answer it's Free Fishing Mornings at Family Park in Sioux Falls.

The South Dakota Game Fish and Parks Department has you covered every Saturday through July 28th this summer. KSFY TV is reporting the GFP will provide everything you need like, poles, bait and tackle, all for free. All you need to do is load up the family and head to Family Park for a fun-filled Saturday morning of fishing.

What's that, you've never fished before? No problem. Laramie Giles, a Naturalist Intern, with The Outdoor Campus in Sioux Falls told KSFY, "We do have classes to teach people how to fish, here we're just giving them a quick intro and then sending them out there and hoping they can learn through a little bit of experience."

Speaking of The Outdoor Campus, in addition to getting a quick little tutorial on how to fish, KSFY reports they also offer free summer classes on other super Saturday open house events like; paddling, archery, and the aforementioned fishing. There's a full schedule of other free classes you can take as well you just need to sign up online.

