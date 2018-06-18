Family and Kid’s Night in the Park in Sioux Falls

Summer is the time to get out and enjoy the fun in the community. Don't miss any of the fun with the family, because time goes by too fast. We want to keep you informed of the happenings.

Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation will host free summer fun for the entire family at Kids’ Nite in the Park on Tuesday, June 26, 2018, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at McKennan Park, located at 1400 South Third Avenue.

A variety of activities will take place throughout the park for your enjoyment, such as inflatables, food trucks, the Siouxland Libraries Bookmobile, carnival games, skill challenges, Storyland Children’s Theatre, and a youth art show and sale.

Experience the beauty of McKennan Park while your kids have fun. Pack your bug spray and lawn chairs, but most of all, don’t forget your kids and kid-like spirit. Kids’ Nite in the Park is a weather dependent event.

See Also: