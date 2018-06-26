Families Invited to Tour Baltic Dairy Farm Saturday

Boadwine Farms invites the public to their dairy near Baltic on Saturday (6/30) from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. South Dakota Farm Families is hosting this free, family friendly event along with Boadwine Farms.

Guests to the dairy can take a trolley tour of the facility to see how technology has played a role in the expansion of Boadwine Farms over the years. You will see cows being milked and have the opportunity to meet baby calves.

For children, there will be a petting zoo, bouncy house, and corn adventure trailer. Free cheeseburgers, brats, and ice cream will be served.

Cows have been milked on the Boadwine Farm since it was homesteaded by the family in 1874. Lynn and Trish Boadwine are the current owners and operators of the farm, and have seen the farm through many changes as it transformed into a modern dairy. Today, Boadwine Farms has 2,100 milking cows

Boadwine Dairy is located at 46945 251st Street, Baltic. The farm is located three miles west of Interstate 29 at the Baltic exit 94, one mile south on Minnehaha County Highway 137 and ½ mile west on 251st Street. Signs will be posted directing traffic to parking areas. There will be on-site parking for the event.

