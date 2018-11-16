Falls Park Winter Wonderland Opening This Weekend

Falls Park will be lit up for the holidays starting Friday night (November 16). It's the annual Winter Wonderland, where lights and decorations are lit up and put on display for the holiday season.

This year's display features more than one miles of garland, 400 wreaths, 270 decorated trees, 275 decorated light poles, more than 25 miles of strings of lights, a half mile of rope lights, and multiple animated lighted features.

In fact, it takes more than one month to set up the entire display. City crews have been working since the first week of October to get the park ready. This is the 15th year for the tradition.

The park will be lit up from 5:00 PM until midnight daily and will be on display through January 6, 2019. It's suggested when driving through the park you shut off the headlights on your car and drive with only the parking lights on. Remember to turn your headlights back on, though, once you drive out of the park.

Source: City of Sioux Falls