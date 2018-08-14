Falls Park Shooting Suspect Now in Custody

UPDATE: A second person has been arrested in this case and police believe more arrests are possible.

Authorities have apprehended the man allegedly responsible for the fatal shooting that happened at Falls Park in Sioux Falls on Sunday, (August 12).

KSFY TV is reporting that Abraham Garnawu Darsaw was arrested and taken into custody Monday night, (August 13).The Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office issued an arrest warrant for Darsaw on Monday afternoon.

According to KSFY , Darsaw is being held on second degree murder, first degree manslaughter, aggravated assault and grand theft. Shortly after Darsaw was arrested, 18-year old Essence Marie Becker was also taken into custody on the charge of second degree accessory to murder.

Sunday night's shooting took place around 10 PM in the Farmers Market near Falls Park. KSFY reports there was a large group of people gathering in the Farmers Market area when two smaller groups of individuals began to argue over "someone disrespecting a female." Some pushing and shoving allegedly proceeded the shooting.

Police told KSFY that a witness at the scene saw Darsaw pull a pistol during the argument and fire it. Two men were hit in the process and taken to a Sioux Falls hospital. A 25-year-old man died, and another 22-year-old man is in stable condition as a result of the shooting.

Authorities told KSFY Darsaw's warrant carries a $1,000,000 cash bond.

The identities of the two victims involved in Sunday night's shooting have not been released at this time.

Source: KSFY TV

