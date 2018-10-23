Fall Moments: Finding That Perfect Firepit Drink

What is your favorite season? Most people say fall. That’s mine too. Even though we know the cold frigid temps and snow are just around the corner the changing of the leaves and the crisp air after hot humid summers are one of the great joys of living in the Midwest. Soccer is winding down, high school football is entering the playoffs, and pumpkin and apple festivals are great destinations every weekend.

Another great joy is finding the perfect bourbon for a cool autumn dusk. As the picture above shows, 1792 Full Proof bourbon is my go-to fire pit drink. It’s smooth from front to back with a little oak, cinnamon, vanilla, and caramel after notes. It also packs a little heat making it my companion bourbon for this time of year.

So, at least for me, I found the perfect drink for the occasion. It’s like having a cold beer with your dad in a fishing boat on that summer morning.

And it looks like this backyard firepit weather is going to continue at least through the week. The National Weather Service is calling for temperatures in the 50's for the rest of the week with perhaps a few showers on Wednesday night.