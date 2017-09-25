Falling leaves, football, cool nights, sweatshirts; you've got to love it when autumn begins its annual return! With the arrival of the fall season this year there is another reason to celebrate; the Sertoma Beerfest is back!

The 4th Annual Sertoma Beerfest is coming up on Thursday, September 28, from 6:30 to 9:00 PM at CJ Callaway's Event Center on east 69th Street in Sioux Falls.

Remedy Brewing Company ( in downtown Sioux Falls ) will be a part of this celebration, and Summit Brewing Company ( from Minnesota ) and Leinenkugels ( from Wisconsin ) are the featured beers.

CJ Callaway's will be pairing some amazing appetizers with these great beers and will also be offering $50 CJ Callaway's gift cards as door prizes. There will be a 50/50 drawing and a silent auction with everything from spa packages to a flat screen TV, sporting tickets, neon signs and even a fridge from Karl's, for you to bid on.

All funds raised stay right here in Sioux Falls and support the Noon Sertoma Club's mission of helping children and others with hearing impairments. They provide hearing testing for over 8,000 children in our area every year.

You can purchase tickets from any Sertoman member, at The Pub at CJ Callaway's , or call 605-789-2082.

For more information, check out the Sertomans on Facebook and get ready to "beer up" for fun and a great cause!

See Also: