Faith Temple Volunteers Preparing For Food Giveaway

Pastor Jeff Hayes says the weekly Faith Temple Food Giveaways are touching the lives of those in need right here in Sioux Falls.

“There is a man who comes to the food giveaway who is physically struggling a whole lot. It’s really visible and apparent. He was going through the line and came to the area where meat was being handed out. The man that gives away meat asked him ‘how about this big bag of meat?’ This man in the line who is physically impaired began crying and weeping. It was such as emotional moment that workers in the area started crying as well. It was just a holy moment there.”

Pastor Hayes says this Friday’s Food Giveaway is open to everyone!

“It’s wonderful! It’s a Friday at 4 P.M. We will be out at the Nordstrom Johnson Building in the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Everyone is welcome. I would like to remind folks to bring a box. Come and participate in the celebration of the gift of food.”

Millions of pounds of food have been distributed since the Faith Temple Food Giveaways began in Sioux Falls over eight years ago.