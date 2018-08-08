Extreme Cake Challenge Returns to Sioux Falls

What skills does it take to be a top cake designer? You would think a steady hand for one. A creative imagination would be a must. And you should probably know a little about color.

I'll stick to making biscuits.

This Thursday, August 9 you can watch 20 local designers who will compete for Hy-Vee’s top cake designer title.

Hy-Vee’s most creative cake designers from the Sioux Falls area will compete in front of spectators at Empire Mall in Sioux Falls during the semifinals of Hy-Vee’s Extreme Cake Challenge.

Winners will earn a trip to the finals of the companywide competition.

The designers will have 3½ hours to decorate a specialty cake of their choosing and 12 cupcakes. The entrants are judged on the cakes’ technical appearance, icing appearance and level of difficulty.

And the prizes aren't bad either. In addition to the trip to the finals competitors will vie for cash prizes in the first three places.

At the final Hy-Vee Extreme Cake Challenge November 10 in Des Moines, Iowa prizes are 1st ($2,000), 2nd ($1,000) and 3rd ($750). The final cake competition will also name a Decorator’s Choice winner with a prize of $1,000.

The public can watch the competition live this Thursday beginning at 10:00 AM.

