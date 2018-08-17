Going to get the mail and discovering that your mailbox has been blown to smithereens is not what you want to see.

KSFY TV is reporting that authorities are investigating a string of explosions in Minnehaha County.

The first report was on August 10 when a Minnehaha County Sheriff's deputy was on patrol around 10:00 PM at Baltic River Park and witnessed an explosion. The report indicated that a plastic sign that stated fishing hours for the park was blown up. The deputy did not see any suspicious people in the area.

KSFY is also reporting that campers at Baltic River Park reported another explosion on the evening of August 11. Nothing was found destroyed.

Two mailboxes also exploded in Sioux Falls near some railroad tracks on East Rice Street around 7:00 AM on August 12. Authorities found what they thought were homemade fireworks at the scene.

Another explosion was reported on August 13 around midnight when a man in rural Rock County, Minnesota also reported his mailbox had exploded.

Two other mailboxes were also blown up in rural Garretson and Valley Springs over the weekend.

The sheriff's office is working with the Sioux Falls Police Department, ATF and Postal Service.

See Also: