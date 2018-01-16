Excitement Builds as Sioux Falls Primes to Host Pheasant Fest

Sioux Falls will join the ranks of Kansas City, the Twin Cities and Des Moines as hosts of the Pheasant Fest and Quail Classic in just over a month. As the smallest market ever to host the gathering which draws tens of thousands of people, Terri Schmidt of the Sioux Falls Convention and Visitors Bureau encourages local businesses to be especially hospitable during the event.

“My call out to Sioux Falls is please be ready. Have your people with their best smiles ever, roll out the red carpet, take a piece of paper and write ‘Welcome Pheasant Fest” and slam it in your window. (Those in the service industry) need to show hospitality.

The city has a lot riding on the event’s success because Schmidt believes there’s a chance the show could be a regular fixture in Sioux Falls.

“If we do well as a city, we have the opportunity to bring this back every four or five years. If we don’t do well and the community doesn’t wrap their arms around it, they will move around to another community. This is $5 million to $6 million in economic impact in three days.”

A couple milestones will coincide with this year’s event as Pheasants Forever celebrates its 35th year. Additionally, South Dakota marks 100 years of pheasant hunting in 2018.

The National Pheasant Fest and Quail Classic will be held in Sioux Falls Friday, Feburary 16 through Sunday February 18 at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

