Ex-Jailer Remains Free on Escape Conspiracy Charge

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A former Lawrence County jailer accused of conspiring with an inmate to plan his escape remains free on bond.

Twenty-three-year-old Koreena Schultes made an appearance in court Monday on a felony charge of conspiracy to commit escape. She made bail set by a judge ahead of a Sept. 20 arraignment.

A conviction carries a maximum of five years in prison. KELO-TV reports the inmate with whom Schultes allegedly conspired, 24-year-old Tyler Statler, is also charged with the same felony. Statler has been in jail on a drug charge. He remains behind bars in Deadwood and never left the jail.

