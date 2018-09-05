Everything You Need To Know About Sioux Falls Germanfest 2018

Sioux Falls Germanfest 2018 is a free event on Saturday Sept. 8th from 1 pm to 10 pm downtown at Fawick Park. The event is based on the City of Sioux Falls celebrating the whole country of Germany and our long-standing partnership with the City of Potsdam.

Enjoy a bunch of fun activities such as musical entertainment, Puppet show, 11th Annual Wiener Dog Races hosted by Dakota Dachshund Rescue , Beer Tents, plus lots of food and vendors including:

Family Treats





Raclette Corner





Gold Star Kettle Corn





M I Nutts Co.





SF Sister Cities (pop & water express)





Beal Distributing (Beer tents)





Holiday Inn





Orange Creek Farms





The Meat Wagon





Elite Catering





Pietz Kuchen Kitchen





Marco's





ATM Machines

About Dakota Dachshund Rescue : They will host the Costume Contest and 11th annual Wiener Dog Races this Saturday in Fawick Park beautiful downtown Sioux Falls. Costume contest and race registration begin at 2:00 with Costume Contest at 4:00 and Races begin at 4:30.

There are races for Seniors, Adult, Junior dachshunds as well as dachshund mix races and dachshund wannabees.

Dakota Dachshund Rescue will also have a Meet and Greet area where people can meet some adorable adoptable dogs looking for their furever homes.

There will be merchandise for sale, raffle baskets and silent auction items as a fundraiser for the medical care for all the dogs that come into rescue.

Every dog is spay/neutered, all vaccinations, dentals and any other surgeries/treatments needed before being up for adoption.

Germanfest 2018 Schedule:

1 pm - Event Begins





2 pm - Brian Brueggen & the Mississippi Valley Dutchmen





2 pm - Kinder Area Puppet Show





3 pm - Kinder Area Puppet Show





4:30 pm - Dachshund Dog Races





6 pm - Jim Kucera Band





9 pm - Beer Tent Closes





10 pm - Event Ends

Germanfest Parking:

There is a free parking garage next to the Avera IT building that can accommodate over 600 vehicles. Also, you are welcome to utilize the awesome Sioux Falls Bike Trails.

The event is organized by a small group of volunteers who want to give back to the community by having a free festival for everyone to attend. Although we are a small town, Sioux Falls is filled with big hearts. It's the people of Sioux Falls who can make one small event worthwhile.