Everything You Need to Know 2018 Sioux Falls JazzFest Weekend

JazzFest is a Free two-day event held annually in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. This year’s event is Friday and Saturday July 20-21, at Yankton Trail Park.

Headliners for JazzFest 2018 include: Taj Mahal, Nikki Hill, and Jimmie Vaughan. Other artist includes Mike Zito, Heather Gillis Band, Nick Moss Band feat. Dennis Gruenling, Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal, and South Dakota’s own, Jami Lynn.

Main Stage Schedule

Friday, July 20, 2018:

6:00 PM Zero Ted Band

7:00 PM Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal

8:30 PM Nick Moss Band feat. Dennis Gruenling

10:00 PM Jimmie Vaughan

Saturday, July 21, 2018:

12:00 PM “Jazzed” with Bobby Gripp

1:30 PM JazzFest Jazz Camp with Chris Vadala

3:00 PM Jami Lynn & the JAS Quintet

4:30 PM Heather Gillis Band

6:00 PM Mike Zito

8:00 PM Nikki Hill

10:00 PM Taj Mahal

Second Stage Schedule

Friday, July 20, 2018:

6:00 PM Granola

7:30 PM Tuff Roots

9:00 PM Ultra Violet Fever

Saturday, July 21, 2018:

12:00 PM JazzFest Jazz Camp

1:30 PM Sock Puppet Menagerie

3:00 PM Fissure Jazz

4:30 PM GhostCat

6:00 PM Jami Lynn & the JAS Quintet

7:30 PM Alex “Crankshaft” Larson

9:00 PM Miss Myra & the Moonshiners

Yankton Trail Park is located just off the intersection of Minnesota Avenue and I-229. There will be parking available inside Yankton Trail Park for a $10 fee per vehicle at the entrance on Minnesota Ave. Remember parking is limited and usually fills up in the evenings.

You can also use the shuttles (only $4 per person round trip!) that are provided, take a Lyft, use the bike trails and utilize the bike valet provided by Spoke & Sport. There is direct access to the bike trails from within the park.

Shuttle times & locations are as follows:

Friday: 5pm- 12:30am (Lincoln High School ONLY)

Saturday: 11am-12:30am (Lincoln High School ONLY)