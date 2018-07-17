Everything You Need to Know 2018 Sioux Falls JazzFest Weekend
JazzFest is a Free two-day event held annually in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. This year’s event is Friday and Saturday July 20-21, at Yankton Trail Park.
Headliners for JazzFest 2018 include: Taj Mahal, Nikki Hill, and Jimmie Vaughan. Other artist includes Mike Zito, Heather Gillis Band, Nick Moss Band feat. Dennis Gruenling, Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal, and South Dakota’s own, Jami Lynn.
Main Stage Schedule
Friday, July 20, 2018:
- 6:00 PM Zero Ted Band
- 7:00 PM Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal
- 8:30 PM Nick Moss Band feat. Dennis Gruenling
- 10:00 PM Jimmie Vaughan
Saturday, July 21, 2018:
- 12:00 PM “Jazzed” with Bobby Gripp
- 1:30 PM JazzFest Jazz Camp with Chris Vadala
- 3:00 PM Jami Lynn & the JAS Quintet
- 4:30 PM Heather Gillis Band
- 6:00 PM Mike Zito
- 8:00 PM Nikki Hill
- 10:00 PM Taj Mahal
Second Stage Schedule
Friday, July 20, 2018:
- 6:00 PM Granola
- 7:30 PM Tuff Roots
- 9:00 PM Ultra Violet Fever
Saturday, July 21, 2018:
- 12:00 PM JazzFest Jazz Camp
- 1:30 PM Sock Puppet Menagerie
- 3:00 PM Fissure Jazz
- 4:30 PM GhostCat
- 6:00 PM Jami Lynn & the JAS Quintet
- 7:30 PM Alex “Crankshaft” Larson
- 9:00 PM Miss Myra & the Moonshiners
Yankton Trail Park is located just off the intersection of Minnesota Avenue and I-229. There will be parking available inside Yankton Trail Park for a $10 fee per vehicle at the entrance on Minnesota Ave. Remember parking is limited and usually fills up in the evenings.
You can also use the shuttles (only $4 per person round trip!) that are provided, take a Lyft, use the bike trails and utilize the bike valet provided by Spoke & Sport. There is direct access to the bike trails from within the park.
Shuttle times & locations are as follows:
Friday: 5pm- 12:30am (Lincoln High School ONLY)
Saturday: 11am-12:30am (Lincoln High School ONLY)