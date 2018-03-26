Everybunny Has to Eat. Here’s a List of Restaurants Serving Easter Brunch in Sioux Falls!
Easter is Sunday, April 1. Many people will be going to Easter services at church. Family may be coming into town or you may invite friends to celebrate the holiday with you. Instead of spending time in the kitchen getting a big ham dinner prepared, enjoy brunch at one of the several restaurants in and around the Sioux Empire serving a delicious meal.
Most restaurants that are usually open on Sundays will be open on Easter. You may want to call ahead to verify their hours. Many restaurants will be serving a special buffet. Here are just a few suggestions.
Holiday Inn City Centre
Grille 100 at the Holiday Inn City Centre at 100 West 8th Street. Call 605-339-2000 for reservations.
9:30 AM - 2:00 PM
Made-to-order omelets, bacon, sausage, potatoes O'brien, pastries, mixed greens, vegetables garlic pesto mashed potatoes, cherry cinnamon cider glazed ham, Tahini chicken, shrimp and cocktail sauce, desserts and much more.
Spezia
Spezia at 4801 S. Louise Avenue. Call 605-334-7491 for reservations
9:00 AM - 2:30 PM
Enjoy a special Sunday brunch.
Granite City
Granite City Food & Brewery at 2620 S. Louise. Call 605-362-0000 for reservations.
8:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Enjoy your brunch favorites like signature caramel rolls, eggs benedict, Rum Chata French toast, waffle station, omelet station, carved prime rib and more.
Carino's
Carino's at 2310 S. Louise Avenue. Call 605-361-7222 for available seating times.
9:30 AM - 2:00 PM
2nd Annual Easter Brunch featuring angel hair pasta with artichokes, asiago smashed potatoes, assorted fruits and pastries, balsamic glazed salmon, build-your-own omelet bar, cheesy hash browns, cheesy scrambled eggs, chicken fettuccine, chocolate fountain, dessert bar, French toast sticks, grilled chicken bowtie festival, glazed ham, Italian egg bake, Italian pasta salad, lemon rosemary chicken, and nacho bar.
Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet
Hibachi Grille and Supreme Buffet at 1100 West 41st Street. Call 605-335-3388 with questions.
11:00 AM - 9:30 PM
South Dakota's largest buffet featuring Chinese, Japanese and American cuisine.
Royal Fork
Royal Fork Buffet at 4610 West Empire Place. Call 605-361-1094 with questions.
10:00 AM - 8:00 PMEnjoy several hot entrees, a build your own salad bar along with prepared salads, and homemade soups. Plus Belgium waffles and a dessert bar.
Crave American Kitchen & Sushi Bar
Crave is located at 201 East 8th Street. To make a reservation click here or call 605-782-2600.
9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Enjoy entrees, French Toast & Waffle Bar, Carving Station, Sushi Station, Salad Bar, Pastry Station, Kid's Buffet, Grand Dessert Table - Includes Coffee, Orange Juice or Mimosa!
Marlin's Family Restaurant
Marlin's Family Restaurant in downtown Sioux Falls at 108 S. Minnesota Avenue. Call 605-271-7376 with questions.
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Enjoy a buffet of BBQ ribs, smothered pork chops, rosemary baked chicken, Alaskan pollock, pineapple glazed ham, shrimp, cajun baby bakers, garlic mashed potatoes, corn, dressing, sweet potatoes, salad bar, desserts and more.
Roll'n Pin Cafe and Grille
The Roll'n Pin is located at 3015 West Russell Street. Call 605-339-9191 or click here to make reservations.
Breakfast Buffet 8:00 AM - 10:30 AM and Brunch Buffet from 10:30 AM - 1:30 PM.
Enjoy your favorite breakfast items like biscuits and gravy, eggs Benedict, bacon, sausage, omelets, crepes, french toast, fruit and more. The Brunch Buffet includes all of the breakfast items plus maple glazed ham, apricot glazed ham, pot roast, meatballs, Parmesan garlic mashed potatoes and more.
Robert's Buffet at Grand Falls Casino
Grand Falls Casino in Larchwood, Iowa.
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Enjoy apricot glazed ham, prime rib, stuffed leg of lamb, breakfast items, broasted chicken, vegetables, salad bar, dessert bar, seafood display and much more.
All Day Cafe
All Day Cafe is located in the Western Mall at 2101 West 41st Street. Call 605-274-7711 to make a reservation.
8:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Enjoy a plated Easter brunch including fresh fruit, salad, breads, pastries, dessert and your choice of entree. Some of your choices include chicken fried steak and eggs, chicken and broccoli alfredo, cajun chicken linguine, lemon sage chicken and many more.
Hy-Vee Market Grille
All Market Grille locations in Sioux Falls
9:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Enjoy traditional brunch favorites, a create-your-own eggs Benedict and omelette station, and more.
Grille 26
Grille 26 located at 26th and Western. Call 605-444-1716 to reserve a table for 5 or more.
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
A three-course plated Easter brunch. First course features salads served buffet style, assorted muffins, pastries, cheeses and crackers. Second course is your choice of several entrees including salmon Benedict, roasted turkey, pork medallions, prime rib and more. Third course features a variety of desserts served buffet style.
Chevy's Fresh Mex
2801 S. Louise Avenue in Sioux Falls. 605-362-2610.
9:00 AM - 1:30 PM
Enjoy your favorite breakfast items and fresh mex dishes.
Casa Del Rey
901 West Russell Street. 605-338-6078
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Enjoy an Easter Sunday Fiesta Brunch that includes a ham carving station, fresh fruit, a taco bar, homemade desserts, and more.
Carnaval Brazilian Grill
2401 S. Carolyn Avenue, Sioux Falls. Call for reservations at 605-361-6328
10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Serving all of our delicious skewered meats along with their grand breakfast and dessert bars.
McNally's Irish Pub
6211 South Old Village Place (69th and Western). Call to make a reservation at 605-271-7170.
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Serving French Toast Bake with Bourbon Pecan Syrup, eggs, sausage, Bacon and Leek Egg Bake, Ham, Maple Glazed Carrots, Potatoes, fruit, muffins, desserts and more! Mimosas are included with the price of your brunch.
Tea Steakhouse
200 S. Main Street in Tea, SD. For more info call (605) 368-9667
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Serving scrambled eggs, hash browns, bacon, sausage, biscuits and gravy, roast beef, lemon pepper chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, salads, fruit and desserts.
Crooked Pint Ale House
2020 West Russell Street, Sioux Falls. Call 605-331-2050 for brunch reservations.
10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Featuring bacon, sausage links, baked ham, bourbon glazed salmon, sausage rigatoni, scrambled eggs, tater tot hot dish, vodka chicken, pastries, fruit, hash browns and much more.