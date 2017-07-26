Everson Griffen, Minnesota Vikings Agree to Contract Extension

Everson Griffen will be staying in Minnesota a lot longer. The Vikings have signed Griffen to a new four-year contract extension.

Griffen has been a beast for the Vikings since he was drafted 100th overall (4th round) in 2010. He is responsible for 48 sacks, 234 tackles, 12 pass deflections, and has even scored one touchdown.

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports that the deal is an extension of Griffen's five-year contract that he signed in 2014. That deal was worth $42.5 million. His new contract adds four years to the remaining two on the deal to keep him in Minnesota through the 2022 season.