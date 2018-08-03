Events Galore in Sioux Falls this Weekend

Just how many things can you pack into the first weekend of August? Sioux Falls isn't slowing down so you better hang on tight.

We've seen some great entertainment each week at Friday on the Plaza next to the KSFY TV studios and today how about lunch with Maddi Todd.

If you're not able to make lunch downtown then plan on leaving work early to enjoy First Friday downtown Sioux Falls. The first weekend of the month has become extremely popular with the Downtown Block Party at Eastbank . Tonight live music from Paul Thorn and his five-piece band are teaming up with five-time GRAMMY-winning Gospel legends, Blind Boys of Alabama.

Not all of the fun is downtown this weekend.

Today the Sioux Empire Fair begins its nine day run at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds with Grand Stand entertainment each night.

Haven't been to Catfish Bay Water Ski Park in a while? The show starts at 7:00 PM tonight.

On Saturday, August 4 the Outdoor Campus is open to everyone for their annual Outdoor University. Everything is FREE! Anything connected to the outdoors you can try and learn from the experts.

All you'll need is your lawn chair or blanket for the Moonlight Movie this Saturday night at Fawick Park.

And Sunday, August 5 Strawbale Winery just north of Sioux Falls opens for Sangria Sunday.

Come on, let's get this party started!

