Fireworks go on sale in South Dakota this week (Wednesday, June 27) and State Fire Marshal Paul Merriman wants to remind everyone to celebrate safely this year.

Usually the talk around the Fourth of July is about being using fireworks in dry conditions. But, it's not all that dry this year. Even with all the rain many of have had over the last week, it's still wise to be careful.

“Unintentional fires started by fireworks can start in any type of conditions regardless of rainfall amounts,” Merriman said in a press release. “It still comes down to common sense, following the instructions on the fireworks and not discharging fireworks around people and buildings.”

Merriman offers a few simple safety tips:

Follow the instructions on the product;

Avoid using fireworks in places where a fire could start;

Keep a source of water handy; and,

Many fireworks such as sparklers, which are popular with younger children, can cause painful burns and should be used with adult supervision.

Fireworks are on sale from Wednesday, June 27 until Thursday, July 5. It is legal to discharge fireworks through Sunday, July 8. Sioux Falls city ordnance prohibits the use of most fireworks within the city limits. You can use sparklers, snakes, and other fireworks that do not have "an audible report, projectile, or launching component."

