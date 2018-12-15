ESPN 99.1 is Your Home for the College Bowl Season

The College Football bowl season is upon us and ESPN 99.1 has you covered with a ton of games on your Sioux Falls Sports Leader.

Not only are we your home for the College Football Playoff and National Championship, we have a plethora of games in between.

December 15

New Mexico Bowl - North Texas vs Utah State 1:00 PM

Raycom Media Camellia Bowl - Georgia Southern vs Eastern Michigan (follows previous Bowl)

R & L Carrier New Orleans Bowl - MTSU vs Appalachian State (follows previous Bowl)

December 18

Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl - UAB vs Northern Illinois 5:00 PM

December 22

SoFi Hawaii Bowl - Hawaii vs Louisiana Tech 8:30 PM

December 26

Cheez-It Bowl - California vs TCU 7:00 PM

December 27

New Era Pinstripe Bowl - Miami vs Wisconsin 3:30 PM

Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl - Baylor vs Vanderbilt (follows previous Bowl)

December 28

Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl - Purdue vs Auburn 12:30 PM

Camping World Bowl - West Virginia vs Syracuse (follows previous Bowl)

Valero Alamo Bowl - Iowa State vs Washington State (follows previous Bowl)

December 29

Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl - Florida vs Michigan 10:30 AM

College Football Playoff Cotton Bowl - Notre Dame vs Clemson 2:00 PM

College Football Playoff Orange Bowl - Alabama vs Oklahoma (follows previous Playoff game)

December 31

Military Bowl - Cincinnati vs Virginia Tech 10:00 AM

Autozone Liberty Bowl - Missouri vs Oklahoma State (follows previous Bowl game)

January 1

VRBO Citrus Bowl - Kentucky vs Penn State 11:30 AM

Playstation Fiesta Bowl - LSU vs UCF (follows previous Bowl game)

Rose Bowl - Washington vs Ohio State (follows previous Bowl game)

All State Sugar Bowl - Texas vs Georgia (follows previous Bowl game)

January 7

College Football Playoff National Championship Game - 5:30 PM