ESPN 99.1 is Your Home for the College Bowl Season
The College Football bowl season is upon us and ESPN 99.1 has you covered with a ton of games on your Sioux Falls Sports Leader.
Not only are we your home for the College Football Playoff and National Championship, we have a plethora of games in between.
December 15
New Mexico Bowl - North Texas vs Utah State 1:00 PM
Raycom Media Camellia Bowl - Georgia Southern vs Eastern Michigan (follows previous Bowl)
R & L Carrier New Orleans Bowl - MTSU vs Appalachian State (follows previous Bowl)
December 18
Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl - UAB vs Northern Illinois 5:00 PM
December 22
SoFi Hawaii Bowl - Hawaii vs Louisiana Tech 8:30 PM
December 26
Cheez-It Bowl - California vs TCU 7:00 PM
December 27
New Era Pinstripe Bowl - Miami vs Wisconsin 3:30 PM
Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl - Baylor vs Vanderbilt (follows previous Bowl)
December 28
Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl - Purdue vs Auburn 12:30 PM
Camping World Bowl - West Virginia vs Syracuse (follows previous Bowl)
Valero Alamo Bowl - Iowa State vs Washington State (follows previous Bowl)
December 29
Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl - Florida vs Michigan 10:30 AM
College Football Playoff Cotton Bowl - Notre Dame vs Clemson 2:00 PM
College Football Playoff Orange Bowl - Alabama vs Oklahoma (follows previous Playoff game)
December 31
Military Bowl - Cincinnati vs Virginia Tech 10:00 AM
Autozone Liberty Bowl - Missouri vs Oklahoma State (follows previous Bowl game)
January 1
VRBO Citrus Bowl - Kentucky vs Penn State 11:30 AM
Playstation Fiesta Bowl - LSU vs UCF (follows previous Bowl game)
Rose Bowl - Washington vs Ohio State (follows previous Bowl game)
All State Sugar Bowl - Texas vs Georgia (follows previous Bowl game)
January 7
College Football Playoff National Championship Game - 5:30 PM