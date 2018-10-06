ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Fresh off last season's loss in the Stanley Cup final, the Vegas Golden Knights reloaded for another run by remaking their second line.

A newcomer and a holdover showed Saturday how explosive the second unit can be for Vegas.

Erik Haula scored in the shootout and the Golden Knights rallied to a 2-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Saturday night.

Max Pacioretty, who was acquired from Montreal in an offseason trade, scored his first goal for Vegas, which has used Pacioretty and Haula on opposite sides of new center Paul Stastny in the season's first two games.

"He's a great player and he played a real good game tonight," Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant said of Pacioretty. "That line was excellent and that's a big goal for us at a key time."

Pacioretty snapped home a one-timer in the slot from Jonathan Marchessault with 1:31 left in regulation to tie the game as Gallant pulled goaltender Marc Andre-Fleury.

"I really thought in the third period when we played our best, that we were blocking shots and doing what we had to do," Minnesota coach Bruce Boudreau said. "But they were pressing. They come at you all the time, that's why they won the West."

Fleury made 29 saves for Vegas, bouncing back after being pulled in the opening 5-2 loss at home to the Philadelphia Flyers. Fleury was pulled after 30:11 against Philadelphia after allowing five goals on 16 shots.

Matt Dumba scored for the Wild, who was the only team in the Western Conference to sweep Vegas last season. Minnesota goaltender Devan Dubnyk stopped 41 of the 42 shots he faced.

