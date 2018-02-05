Entrepreneur Group Expands to Orpheum Theater in Sioux Falls

The entrepreneur and business networking organization One Million Cups continues to see growth in Sioux Falls and is moving to a larger location.

Matt Paulson describes One Million Cups as a group of businesses owners, professionals, students, retirees and others who attend for networking and sharing of information.

With the growth in those attending, One Million Cups will be moving from Prairie Berry to the Orpheum Theatre . Wednesday Feb 7th is the launch in the new location with speaker Al Kurtenbach, founder of Daktronics .

Attending One Million Cups is free. Doors open at the Orpheum at 8:30 for coffee and networking. The event will begin at 9:00 AM.

In Sioux Falls, Paulson says there are many resources for business startups, including the Zeal Center for Entrepreneurship .

For more information on business startup resources, visit Start Up Sioux Falls .

