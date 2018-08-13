Enjoy A Delicious Pheasant Salad Sandwich

I was talking to a friend the other day about how the school year seems to be starting earlier and earlier every year. His reply?

'The one good thing about school starting is, that means Pheasant Hunting season can't be too far off.'

Yes, we live in a state that loves pheasant hunting. And my friend was right, the 2018 pheasant hunting season isn't that far away, opening Saturday October 20 . And if you're not looking forward to that date, I'll wager a dollar to a doughnut that you know someone who is!

So anyway, my buddy was saying that one of the tradition's in his pheasant hunting season is enjoying a delicious Pheasant Salad Sandwich. My response...'Huh?'

Now I'll admit I'm not much of a hunter myself, but I come from a family where hunting goes back decades. I mean, I grew up right in the middle of a ton-o-hunters. I've either ate, tasted or at least was familiar with just about every kind of 'hunted' food. But I gotta admit, this 'Pheasant Salad Sandwich' was new to me.

He said his group stops at the Pheasant Restaurant in Brookings for a Pheasant Salad Sandwich or two (or maybe three judging from the size of my pal). So I did a little investigating and turns out he wasn't pulling my leg. I checked the Pheasant Lounge Menu and found this:

our ring-necked pheasant salad with apple, dried cranberries, and pecans served with melted Swiss on grilled marble rye

Wow, that does sound good!

I guess it just goes to prove, even an old dog like me can learn a new trick. Honest to goodness, Pheasant Salad Sandwich is new to me, but probably not for long.

I mentioned a bit earlier I'm not much of a hunter, but I'm a pretty good pheasant eater...so I may just motor on up to Brookings and enjoy a Pheasant Salad Sandwich!

