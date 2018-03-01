Empty Bowls Soup Supper Fills Hearts and Hungry Tummies

O'Gorman students and staff have a history of giving, to each other, to their school and to the community. Proof positive is their Annual Empty Bowls Soup Supper. It is coming up again this evening (Wednesday, March 7) from 5 to 7 PM in the O'Gorman High School cafeteria, just off of 41st and Kiwanis.

Twenty local restaurants have partnered with O'Gorman to donate a variety of delicious soups and breads. Parents and staff are busy making a huge assortment of bars, cookies, pies and more for dessert. You'll get a tremendous meal of soup, bread, beverage and dessert for only $5.

It is only $20 for a family of four or more and if you'd like to keep one of the gorgeous hand-crafted pottery bowls made by O'Gorman art department students, the cost is $15 for dinner and a bowl. The best part? The proceeds from the Empty Bowls Soup Supper will benefit the St. Francis House here in Sioux Falls.

The St. Francis House mission is to move people from homelessness to hope by providing emergency and transitional housing.

So fill your tummy with warm soup and warm your soul by helping others in need.

