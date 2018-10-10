Employees Ambushed at Sioux Falls Fazoli’s

Suspects pounced at the chance to dash away with cash during a Saturday night robbery in Sioux Falls. Police are on the search for three suspects in the case.

An initial press release from Sioux Falls Police indicated that the robbery took place about 11:42 PM Saturday at Fazoli’s near the Empire Mall. Public Information Officer Sam Clemens gave additional details that revealed how the suspects gained access to the business.

“We had a few employees that were inside. The business had closed. There was a knock at the back door and they thought it was another employee that had taken something out. One of the employees opened the door and three guys burst in and started punching and pushing people around.”

Clemens said the suspects were able to escape on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash and the employee’s cell phones. Police are determining if surveillance footage would help identify the suspects. They were described as around 5-10 with the same body type and they were all wearing masks. The employees that were struck during the situation only received minor injuries.