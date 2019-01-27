If you're really jonesing for an Orange Julius or some Karmelkorn, you better hightail it out to the Empire Mall on Sunday, because Monday it will be too late.

KSFY TV is reporting the "Triple Treat" in The Empire Mall known as the Dairy Queen, Orange Julius and Karmelkorn shop is closing up shop for good on Sunday, (January 27) when The Empire closes its doors for the day.

According to SiouxFalls.Business , the 10-year lease on the shop in The Empire Mall is up at the end of January. Store owner Dan Radigan has decided to close the store for a number of reasons, one of them being the decline in mall traffic.

Here's an interesting little factoid regarding the Sioux Falls Dairy Queen, Orange Julius and Karmelkorn shop in The Empire, it is one of the last Triple Treat locations in the nation to sell flavored popcorn. And I gotta say, damn that stuff is good, just ask my waistline.

Radigan told SiouxFalls.Business he attributes all the success he's had in his various restaurants to his employees and all the great customers who have supported him throughout the years.

Read more about the Dairy Queen, Orange Julius, Karmelkorn story in SiouxFalls.Business .

Source: KSFY TV