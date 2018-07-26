Empire Mall to Get a Forever 21 Store in August

While most of the news lately seems to be about stores leaving the Empire Mall, we finally have news about one getting ready to open soon.

KSFY TV is reporting that American fast fashion retailer Forever 21 will open up for business in the Empire Mall at 10 AM on (August 3).

Forever 21, a fashion retailer known for its trendy offerings and low pricing for women, men and young girls is based out of Los Angeles, CA. The popular California retailer originally known as Fashion 21, changed their name to Forever 21 in 1984 and has since grown to have clothing lines in over 600 stores located throughout America, the U.K., Asia, and the Middle East.

KSFY reports the new Sioux Falls store will be located in the retail space where The Limited used to be, which is right across from Victoria's Secret in The Empire.

The latest addition to the Empire Mall will be the only Forever 21 store currently in South Dakota. The retailer does have locations all around the Rushmore State in Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska and North Dakota.

Source: KSFY TV

