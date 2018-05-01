Empire Mall Still the King of Shopping in the Dakotas

Google Street View

Despite pressure from online purchasing sites with free shipping, shopping malls across America remain quite strong. I can’t imagine Sioux Falls without a mall. How in the world would I know about different kinds of Dead Sea salt and hand creams from the eager kiosk salesperson?

Using online data, reviews, best-of lists, and most-visited locations, Business Insider set out to determine the best mall in each state. With no surprise, the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls was named South Dakota’s best shopping mall.

The Mall of America in Minneapolis was listed as Minnesota’s best. And Nebraska Crossing Outlet in Gretna was listed as the favorites for Nebraska. You can check out the entire list of the best mall each state here.

Despite losing a few anchor stores in the Empire Mall recently, I fully expect another anchor store to take up residence soon. The Empire Mall is hot property, boasts over 140 retail stores, and still drives over 7 million visitors annually.

