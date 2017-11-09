Empire Mall Launches Mall Walking Rewards Program

The Empire Mall, in partnership with Sanford Health, is launching a new program that encourages people to get moving.

Starting Friday (November 10) people can “walk the mall and earn perks” by walking along a new designated Sanford Health path inside the Mall.

Walkers who complete 25 miles in one month will be eligible to win a free t-shirt and to sign up for a free one-month membership to Sanford Wellness Centers.

One lap around the mall is approximately one mile, with markers along the way for walkers to track their distance.

Mall walking hours begin at 9:00 AM Monday through Saturday and 10:00 AM on Sundays. It will also be open during the extra holiday hours at the Empire Mall.

This is just the latest family-friendly partnership between Sanford Health and the Empire Mall which includes a designated parking area for expectant parents, a children’s play area, family restrooms, changing stations, a nursing room and rental strollers.